Cold, blustery today; subzero wind chills overnight

There is a slight chance of snow showers today before 1 p.m. Otherwise, it will be cloudy with a west wind of 21 to 28 mph — though gusts as high as 44 mph are expected.

A wind advisory is in effect until 8 a.m.

It will remain cold and windy tonight with mostly cloudy skies. The overnight low will drop to 9 degrees with wind chill values as low as minus 4.

High temperatures will not reach out of the teens and lower 20s through the middle of next week, possibly through next weekend. Also, wind chills through the extended forecast will drop to the single digits above zero, down to the teens below zero, the NWS said.

Sunday will be partly sunny and breezy with a high near 13 degrees and wind chill values as low as minus 8.

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 7 degrees.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be mostly cloudy with a high near 18 degrees. There is a slight chance of snow after 3 p.m. and again after 7 p.m. Overnight will be cloudy with a low around 7 degrees.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 14 degrees. Tuesday night will be the coldest of the new week, with an overnight low around 4 degrees.

Sunshine returns Wednesday, and though warmer it will still be well below freezing with a high near 20 degrees.