Cold with clearing skies today

Today will start partly sunny, though skies are expected to clear for the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Temperatures will be cold, with highs only reaching around 42 degrees.
Overnight, skies will be clear as temperatures drop below freezing to around 21 degrees.
On Thursday, it will be sunny and a little bit warmer, with highs around 46 degrees, followed by a clear night with lows around 25 degrees.
Friday’s highs will climb just a little further to around 52 degrees under sunny skies.
Clouds will gradually increase on Friday night, but temperatures are still expected to fall below freezing to around 30 degrees.
In Other News
1
Sunny, chilly with light winds today
2
Cloudy skies gradually clear today, mild temps rest of week
3
Cloudy with highs in upper 30s today; Dry weather with moderate temps...
4
Scattered showers pick up in the afternoon, briefly changing to snow...
5
Blustery, unseasonably warm today; Rainy this weekend with colder air...
About the Author