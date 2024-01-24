Dense fog advisory in effect, rainy through Thursday

Today will be warmer with a high near 51 degrees and wet, with rain mainly before 4 p.m.

Rain is likely tonight, mainly after 9 p.m. Otherwise, it will be cloudy with a low around 45 degrees. Widespread fog is expected to return, mainly after 10 p.m. and may be in place through noon Thursday.

Thursday again will be rainy with a high near 56 degrees. Rain will continue Thursday night before tapering off early overnight. It will be cloudy with a low around 44 degrees.

Friday will be mostly cloudy and dry with a high near 50 degrees.

Rain is likely Saturday and Saturday night, and there is a chance of rain Sunday morning. Highs over the weekend are forecast to be in the mid-40s on Saturday and lower 40s on Sunday.