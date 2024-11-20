Dense fog this morning, then cool, breezy, rainy today

Showers will be likely around noon, with a chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon. There will be breezy winds in the afternoon and evening, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Highs will be around 50 degrees.

Skies will mostly clear in the afternoon and evening, but clouds will gradually build up again overnight. There will be breezy winds and a chance of showers starting around midnight, changing to a chance of snow in the early-morning hours. Snow showers will be likely before dawn, with lows around 32 degrees.

On Thursday, the NWS predicted a chance of snow showers throughout the day, possibly mixed with rain at times, with snow becoming more likely in the late afternoon and evening. The NWS said that some slushy snow could accumulate, mainly on elevated and grassy surfaces. Little impact is expected on the roads due to warm ground temperatures.

Overnight, the NWS predicted breezy winds and snow showers through midnight, which will then change to a chance of mixed snow and rain, then to just a chance of rain before dawn on Friday. Lows will be around 32 degrees.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers during the day and overnight, with gusty winds in the afternoon and around midnight.

Highs on Friday will be around 44 degrees, with lows around 39 degrees.