Winter Weather Advisory issued as southwest Ohio gets first snow of the season

Accumulations on concrete will be limited due to melting, but heavier snowfall can cause a light coating on of snow and ice on roadways.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Butler, Greene, Montgomery, Preble and Warren counties until 11 a.m. Slippery conditions are expected and could impact the morning commute.

Enhanced snowfall bands will lower visibility at times today. Accumulations on grassy areas will range from 1 to 2 inches. Scattered slick spots are likely on bridges and overpasses. pic.twitter.com/VEeHaM4zDd — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) November 10, 2025

Motorists should be cautious and give themselves more space on the road.

Snowfall could also impact visibility.

Snow chances will drop in the early afternoon and the sun will make it harder for snow to stick to the roads and sidewalks, according to the NWS.

In addition to snow, today will be cold with brisk winds of 10 to 15 mph and gusts of up to 25 mph. Highs will be limited to the mid-30s with lows dipping into the low 20s.