Foggy this morning; More rain, storms begin tonight

Chances of showers will continue Friday night, gradually trailing off throughout the night and during the day on Saturday.

Highs on Friday will be cooler at around 73 degrees, and lows will be around 49 degrees.

For Saturday, there will be a slight chance of rain for most of the day, tapering off in the afternoon. Winds will be breezy under mostly cloudy skies.

Highs will be cool on Saturday at around 62 degrees.

Saturday night but calm, with wind and clouds both decreasing some. Lows will be by chilly at around 48 degrees.