Foggy this morning; More rain, storms begin tonight

Today will start out foggy in some parts of the Miami Valley, then be partly cloudy and warm, with a high near 82 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Clouds will gradually increase throughout the day and night.
A chance of rain will begin just after dark, and increase throughout the night, with a chance of thunderstorms beginning a few hours after midnight. Showers will be likely a few hours before dawn.
Overnight lows will be around 63 degrees.
Tomorrow, rain and storms will continue throughout the day, with chances starting to lessen in the late afternoon and early evening, when thunderstorm chances will drop away.
Chances of showers will continue Friday night, gradually trailing off throughout the night and during the day on Saturday.
Highs on Friday will be cooler at around 73 degrees, and lows will be around 49 degrees.
For Saturday, there will be a slight chance of rain for most of the day, tapering off in the afternoon. Winds will be breezy under mostly cloudy skies.
Highs will be cool on Saturday at around 62 degrees.
Saturday night but calm, with wind and clouds both decreasing some. Lows will be by chilly at around 48 degrees.