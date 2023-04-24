X

Freeze Warning in place this morning, partly sunny skies today

Weather
By , Staff Writer
57 minutes ago

The workweek begins with frost before 9 a.m. and a Freeze Warning in effect for most of the Miami Valley; Butler, Darke, Hamilton, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Warren on Monday from 4 to 9 a.m., according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Partly sunny skies occur today, with a high near 53 degrees.

Overnight, partly cloudy skies settle in with temperatures dropping into the lower 30s. Patchy frost is set for after 2 a.m., going into Tuesday morning.

A mostly cloudy day is set in store for Tuesday, with a high near 60 degrees.

By Tuesday night, temperatures will fall around 40 degrees. Conditions will be chilly with a mostly cloudy night and a 20% chance of precipitation before 2 a.m.

Wednesday brings a partly sunny sky and a high of 61 degrees. Overnight, it’ll be partly cloudy, with a low around 38 degrees.

Temperatures for Thursday will be near 63 degrees throughout the day with a mostly sunny sky to go with it.

On Thursday night, a 30% chance of rain showers may occur. Despite the chance of precipitation, it’ll be mostly cloudy and cold, with a low around 43 degrees.

Rain returns at the end of the week.

In Other News
1
Cloudy but mild with a chance of showers later on; Freeze Warning in...
2
Cool with chance of rain in the late afternoon, tonight will be cold...
3
Isolated thunderstorms possible through early evening
4
Mostly sunny, hot, windy today; Wildfire risk heightened today
5
Warm, sunny, dry all day; elevated fire risk today and tomorrow

About the Author

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top