Freeze Warning this morning, then sunny, cool today

53 minutes ago
This morning will be frosty, but otherwise it will be sunny and cool, with highs around 61 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

There is a Freeze Warning from 2 to 9 a.m. this morning due to sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees, which could kill sensitive vegetation.

Tonight will be clear and cold, with lows around 36 degrees and patchy frost after 5 a.m.

On Friday, there will be patchy frost before 10 a.m., but otherwise it will be sunny and mild, with highs around 69 degrees.

Friday night will be clear and chilly, with lows around 40 degrees.

Saturday will be sunny and mild, with temperatures rising a little more to around73 degrees, falling to a low around 43 degrees overnight.

