Freezing rain through morning will lead to dangerous driving conditions

The temperature will be above freezing for the morning commute, potentially masking the dangers on the road.

“Just because it’s liquid hitting the windshield doesn’t mean it’s not creating icy, slick conditions,” said meteorologist Nate McGinnis of the weather service’s Wilmington office.

The Arctic air mass in place for the past few days has kept ground temperatures well below freezing.

“The ground just doesn’t automatically flip above freezing,” McGinnis said. “We call it a temperature lag. There is a lagging for the low temperatures to warm.”

Freezing rain will be possible at times before temperatures climb above freezing and it transitions to rain starting after 9 a.m. today. The high for today will be near 41 degrees.

Tree branches and power lines likely initially will have a light glazing. There is still the risk of power outages, but the main concerns are the driving conditions, McGinnis said, particularly on overpasses and bridges that will stay colder longer.

Anyone who does not have to go out this morning should stay put. Otherwise, slow down, don’t use cruise control and leave plenty of space between other vehicles. Also, not all vehicles respond the same way to icy, slippery roads, so read the owner’s manual to learn your vehicle’s braking system and tire traction.

When vehicles slide or fishtail, the wheels will quit rotating. To correct a slide, don’t hit the brakes, turn the wheels in the direction the back of the vehicle is sliding and don’t panic and overcorrect, which could send the car into an unrecoverable spin, according to icyroadsafety.com.

Patchy fog is possible after 4 p.m. through the overnight hours. Rain will continue tonight, which will have an overnight low around 40 degrees.

After more than a week of temperatures at times 20 or more degrees below seasonal norms, temperatures will rebound into the 50s for the rest of the week, which will be rainy every day through Thursday.

Wednesday will be rainy with a high near 52 degrees. Rain continues Wednesday night, which will have a low around 47 degrees overnight.

Another rainy day is in the forecast for Thursday, which will have a high near 58 degrees. There also is a chance for thunderstorms after 4 p.m.

Rain chances continue Thursday night, but the overnight hours should mostly be dry with cloudy skies and an overnight low around 44 degrees.

Friday will be mostly cloudy and dry with a high near 51 degrees.

Rain chances return for the weekend, with highs in the 40s on Saturday and Sunday.

