Frost Advisory and Freeze Warning in effect this morning; Sunny skies today

Temperatures as low as 34 degrees will result in frost formation from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. today, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

A Freeze Warning is issued for Champaign, Clark, Darke, and Miami. A Frost Advisory is also set for Butler, Hamilton, Montgomery, Preble and Warren as well.

Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

Otherwise, today will be bright and sunny with highs in the mid-60s. Tonight will be partly cloudy but cool as temps will fall around 47 degrees.

A warming trend will evolve toward midweek and beyond, with dry conditions persisting until the latter half of the week when rain chances occur again, the NWS said.

Tuesday brings a mostly sunny sky with a high of 76 degrees. Dry and warm conditions are here to stay throughout the day. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy but cool with lows in the uppers 50s.

Wednesday involves a mostly cloudy day with highs in the mid-70s, followed by a mostly cloudy overnight with a low of 59 degrees.

A 30% chance of rain showers is expected Thursday but otherwise will be mostly cloudy. Highs will be near 75 degrees, while lows overnight will fall around 61 degrees.

Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers yet again.

Rain showers continue Friday into the weekend.