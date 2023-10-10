Frost Advisory early, then sunny, breezy, cool today

After a frosty start today, it will be sunny, breezy and cool, with highs around 64 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

There is a Frost Advisory in effect across the area from 4 to 9 a.m. this morning, issued by the NWS. During that time, temperatures as low as 35 degrees will cause frost formation, which could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

Clouds passing through the area this evening will decrease overnight. Winds will decrease, except in west central Ohio. So, with temperatures falling into the 30s, frost will be possible across a substantial part of the area. pic.twitter.com/R94Lq4v10F — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) October 10, 2023

Overnight, it will be mostly clear with a low around 38 degrees.

Wednesday will be clear and cold to begin, with patchy frost until around 8 a.m. Otherwise, it will be cool with increasing clouds and a slight chance of showers after 1 p.m. Highs will be around 67 degrees.

After dark, there will be a chance of rain throughout the night as clouds decrease again. Lows will be around 51 degrees.

There will still be a slight chance of showers during the morning and early afternoon on Thursday, but otherwise it will be mostly sunny and warmer, with temperatures rising to around 76 degrees.

Thursday night will be partly cloudy with lows around 54 degrees.