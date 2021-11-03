dayton-daily-news logo
Frosty mornings, chilly temperatures continue through end of week

An orange slice, hanging from a tree for the birds in Snyder Park, is covered with frost in the frigid air on the morning of Feb. 18, 2021. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
Credit: Bill Lackey

Weather
By Daniel Susco
55 minutes ago

There will be a pattern of frosty mornings and chilly temperatures through the end of the week, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

This morning there will be widespread frost, but it will otherwise be a mostly sunny but chilly day. Clouds will increase starting this evening for partly cloudy skies overnight.

Highs will be around 48 degrees, falling to around 31 degrees overnight.

Clouds will decrease again on Thursday, but otherwise the forecast is similar to today, with widespread frost in the morning and a high around 48 degrees.

Thursday night will be mostly clear as temperatures fall to around 30 degrees.

Friday will be clear with early widespread frost. However, temperatures will start to creep upward, with highs near 51 degrees.

Friday night, it will be clear and lows will stay just below freezing at around 31 degrees.

About the Author

ajc.com

Daniel Susco
Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

