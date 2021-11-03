Frosty mornings, chilly temperatures continue through end of week

There will be a pattern of frosty mornings and chilly temperatures through the end of the week, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
This morning there will be widespread frost, but it will otherwise be a mostly sunny but chilly day. Clouds will increase starting this evening for partly cloudy skies overnight.
Highs will be around 48 degrees, falling to around 31 degrees overnight.
Clouds will decrease again on Thursday, but otherwise the forecast is similar to today, with widespread frost in the morning and a high around 48 degrees.
Thursday night will be mostly clear as temperatures fall to around 30 degrees.
Friday will be clear with early widespread frost. However, temperatures will start to creep upward, with highs near 51 degrees.
Friday night, it will be clear and lows will stay just below freezing at around 31 degrees.
