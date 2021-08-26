Heat index reaches near 100 again; Hot, humid weather to continue into weekend

There will also be a chance for showers and storms throughout the day, though storms will be more likely in the afternoon.

Precipitation chances will fall overnight, though again they won’t completely go away.

Overnight temperatures will drop to around 73 degrees.

On Saturday, the NWS again predicted hot, humid weather, with a high around 93 degrees, though expected heat index values will creep a little further down, to a peak around 96 degrees.

There will be a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms during the day on Saturday, with chances increasing in the afternoon. However, rain chances are expected to drop around dark.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 72 degrees.