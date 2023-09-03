Hot, hot temps and endless sunny skies today and Labor Day

The rest of Labor Day weekend will involve sunny skies and hot, high temperatures in the lower 90s.

Today is expected to be sunny with a high of 91 degrees, followed by a mostly clear overnight with a low around 69 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Fog is possible this morning with cumulus clouds developing once again today and dissipating in the late afternoon/evening, the NWS said.

Labor Day saunters in with a sunshine grin and hot temperatures in the lower 90s. Monday night will be mostly clear and warm with a low of 70 degrees.

A mostly sunny sky strikes Tuesday with no chances of rain in sight. Highs will be near 93 degrees with lows near 70 degrees overnight.

Wednesday continues to the hot and sunny trend with a chance of rain showers possible throughout the night. Heat indices in the forecast right now are only expected to top out in the mid-90s this coming week, the NWS said.

A high of 91 degrees is expected as well with an overnight low of 70 degrees. Otherwise, expect partly cloudy conditions on Wednesday night.

Rain is possible Thursday.

