Hot, humid today; Rounds of showers, storms possible through weekend

Weather
By
34 minutes ago

Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms, some strong to severe, will be possible through the Independence Day weekend, with smoke and haze from Canadian wildfires improving under increased winds and rain.

An Air Quality Alert is in effect again today after smoke from Canadian wildfires has overspread the region with “unhealthy” levels of fine particulate matter since Tuesday.

Today will be hot and humid with the temperature near 90 degrees. The “feels like” temperature for this afternoon will be above 100 for some in the region, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

There is a chance for showers and thunderstorms today, which continues tonight. The overnight low will fall to around 70 degrees.

Showers are possible Saturday, with showers likely in the afternoon along with potential thunderstorms. It will be mostly cloudy with a high near 87 degrees. Showers and storms are expected to continue Saturday night. The overnight low will be around 70 degrees.

The high for Sunday will be near 85 degrees. Showers are likely, with thunderstorms possible as well through Sunday night. The overnight low will be around 67 degrees.

Showers are likely, with thunderstorms also possible Monday, which will be mostly cloudy with a high near 82 degrees. A chance of showers and possible storms continues Monday night, with will be partly cloudy with an overnight low around 65 degrees.

Independence Day will by mostly sunny with a high near 85 degrees. There is a chance of showers Tuesday and Tuesday night. Overnight will be mostly clear with a low around 65 degrees.

