Hot with increasing clouds today; Chance of rain tomorrow

Today will be hot with gradually increasing clouds, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Skies will be sunny in the morning, partly cloudy in the evening, and mostly cloudy before dawn on Thursday.

Highs will be around 87 degrees, and lows will be around 65 degrees.

Tomorrow, it will be cloudy and warm, with a chance of showers throughout the day. High temperatures will be around 78 degrees.

Rain will be likely starting shortly after dark on Thursday and is expected to continue throughout the night. Low temperatures will fall to around 61 degrees.

Clouds and shower chances will decrease on Friday, though there will still be a lingering chance of rain throughout the day. Temperatures will be cooler, with highs only around 73 degrees.

Friday night will be partly cloudy with a chance of rain throughout the night. Temperatures overnight will fall to around 45 degrees.