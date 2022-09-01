dayton-daily-news logo
Hot with increasing clouds today, Friday; Chance of rain over weekend

Weather
High pressure will keep the weather dry today and tomorrow before rain chances return for the weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

It will be sunny this morning, but clouds will increase after noon for partly cloudy skies this evening and overnight.

Highs will be around 88 degrees, and lows will be around 65 degrees.

Friday will bring more clouds for partly sunny skies as temperatures rise to around 89 degrees. Overnight it will be partly cloudy with a low around 67 degrees.

On Saturday, there will be a slight chance of rain throughout the day, and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Otherwise it will be partly cloudy with a high around 89 degrees.

After dark, rain and storm chances will fall. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 67 degrees.

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

