Hot with increasing clouds today, Friday; Chance of rain over weekend

High pressure will keep the weather dry today and tomorrow before rain chances return for the weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
It will be sunny this morning, but clouds will increase after noon for partly cloudy skies this evening and overnight.
Highs will be around 88 degrees, and lows will be around 65 degrees.
Friday will bring more clouds for partly sunny skies as temperatures rise to around 89 degrees. Overnight it will be partly cloudy with a low around 67 degrees.
On Saturday, there will be a slight chance of rain throughout the day, and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Otherwise it will be partly cloudy with a high around 89 degrees.
After dark, rain and storm chances will fall. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 67 degrees.
