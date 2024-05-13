Increasing clouds with warm temps expected today

Tuesday will have a 90% chance of precipitation, with showers and a possible thunderstorms after 8 a.m. Highs will be near 74 degrees.

Tuesday night will be rainy with a possible thunderstorm before 2 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. . New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

The low will fall around 58 degrees.

Wednesday will start off with a chance of thunderstorms and rain showers before 8 a.m., followed by additional showers between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Highs will be near 72 degrees, while the lows will fall around 52 degrees overnight.

Wednesday night will be mostly clear but cool.

On Thursday, sunshine beckons with highs in the upper 70s, followed by a mostly cloudy overnight with a low of 58 degrees.