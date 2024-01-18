Light snow today ahead of accumulating snow tonight into Friday

Temperatures will be just below seasonal norms today before an Arctic blast returns this weekend behind the winter storm that is expected to bring 1 to 3 inches of snow to the region.
Light snow will fall in multiple rounds beginning as early as this morning, although any snow is not likely to accumulate before tonight, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Today will be cloudy with a high near 29 degrees. The overnight low will be around 21 degrees.
The most impactful snowfall will arrive late tonight through Friday, making for a potentially slick morning commute that could lead schools to delay or cancel classes.
The best chance for at least 2 inches of snow will be near and north of the Interstate 70 corridor.
According to the NWS, Dayton has a 54% chance of at least 2 inches, Springfield has an even greater chance of 67%, and Hamilton only has a 35% chance of at least 2 inches of total snowfall.
Snow is likely Friday, mainly before 1 p.m. It will be cloudy with a high near 24 degrees. New snow accumulation of less than 1 inch is possible.
Friday night will be much colder with a low around 7 degrees. There is a chance of snow showers, mainly before 1 a.m., but little or no accumulation is expected.
Wind chill values between 5 and 15 below zero are expected Saturday morning, and as low as 5 below zero on Sunday morning.
Saturday will be partly sunny with a high near 18 degrees. Saturday night will be partly cloudy with an overnight low around 5 degrees.
Sunday will be sunny with a high near 23 degrees. Sunday night will be partly cloudy, with an overnight low around 15 degrees.
Monday will be the start of a new workweek, and the start of a new weather pattern.
The high temperature on Monday will rise above freezing with partly sunny skies and a high near 38 degrees — after what will be an eight-day stretch of subfreezing weather.
