Mostly cloudy and warm, slight chance of showers and storms today

Today brings a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., with the day being mostly cloudy and warm, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Highs will be near 80 degrees and the lows will be near 60 degrees overnight. Tonight will be mostly clear as well.

Monday brings pleasant conditions with bright sunshine and a high temperature of 85 degrees. Conditions overnight will be mostly clear and dry with a low temperature of 62 degrees.

Tuesday will be sunny and hot with highs in the mid-80s, followed by mostly clear conditions during the nighttime and with a low around 66 degrees.

A mostly sunny sky strikes on Wednesday, with high temperatures in the upper 80s and humid conditions. After two days of sunshine, by midweek on Wednesday night, skies have a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 p.m.

It’ll be mostly cloudy as well, with a low around 69 degrees.

Periodic storm chances return late Wednesday through next weekend as an active pattern settles into the area again, the NWS said.