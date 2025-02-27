Mostly cloudy, breezy with chance of rain today

Today will be mostly cloudy and breezy, with a chance of rain until around midnight, as well as a chance of some thunderstorms soon after dark and possibly a mix with some snow after 10 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Gusty winds will continue until around midnight and clouds will decrease for partly cloudy skies overnight.
Highs will be around 52 degrees, falling to around 31 degrees tonight.
Friday will be mostly sunny, cool and windy, with highs around 57 degrees and wind gusts as high as 30 to 40 mph.
Friday night will be partly cloudy with lows around 34 degrees.
Saturday will be partly sunny and cold, with highs around 38 degrees, followed by a partly cloudy night with lows around 21 degrees.
