Mostly cloudy, chilly weather today

On Sunday, it will be mostly sunny and chilly, with highs rising a little to around 53 degrees.

Overnight clouds will build back up as lows fall to around 44 degrees.

Monday will be mostly cloudy, with a chance of rain in the morning and showers likely starting in the afternoon. Highs will be around 58 degrees.

After sunset showers will be likely before midnight, with a lingering chance of showers before dawn on Tuesday. Lows will be around 35 degrees.