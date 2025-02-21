Breaking: Trump administration throws out protections from deportation for roughly half a million Haitians

Mostly cloudy, cold today ahead of sunnier weekend

Creekview Elementary students Kashton Littles, left, and Dash Mitchell skate during an incentive field trip to the Middletown Holiday Whopla ice skating rink Friday, Jan. 5, 2024 in downtown Middletown. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Creekview Elementary students Kashton Littles, left, and Dash Mitchell skate during an incentive field trip to the Middletown Holiday Whopla ice skating rink Friday, Jan. 5, 2024 in downtown Middletown. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
Weather
By
3 minutes ago
X

Today will be mostly cloudy and cold, with highs around 31 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Overnight, skies will clear as temperatures fall to around 14 degrees.

On Saturday, it will be mostly sunny with highs peaking above freezing at around 35 degrees, followed by a mostly clear night with lows around 22 degrees.

Temperatures will rise a little more on Sunday, with highs around 42 degrees under mostly sunny skies.

The NWS predicts clouds will build back up Sunday night, with breezy winds before dawn on Monday. Lows will be around 33 degrees.

In Other News
1
Snow flurries linger today, warmer temps on the way
2
Mostly cloudy, bitterly cold today
3
Mostly sunny with very cold temps today, tonight
4
Wintry mix of snow and rain today; Winter Weather Advisory in effect...
5
Cold, wet with wintry mix today and tomorrow; Fog possible this...

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.