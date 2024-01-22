Mostly cloudy today, freezing rain tonight and Tuesday morning

18 minutes ago
Cold air this weekend will give way to a warming trend this week, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Today will be mostly cloudy with a high near 36 degrees, followed by a cloudy overnight with a chance of freezing rain after 5 a.m. The low will fall around 32 degrees.

Freezing rain will be possible at times tonight into Tuesday morning before periods of rain persist Tuesday through Thursday, the NWS said. Additionally, the freezing rain may lead to the potential for ice accumulations, especially during the Tuesday morning commute.

Tuesday continues with rain or freezing rain, becoming all rain after 8 a.m. Highs will be near 43 degrees. Tuesday night continues with a 90% chance of precipitation with a low of 38 degrees.

Wednesday brings more rain, amounting between a quarter and half of an inch possible. The high will be 51 degrees. Expect additional showers overnight with mild conditions and a low of 45 degrees.

Much above normal temperatures are expected midweek into the end of the upcoming workweek.

Thursday will be filled with rain showers and overcast skies. Highs will be in the mid-50s, while the lows will be in the lower 40s. Thursday night will be cloudy with a chance of rain before 1 a.m.

Dry conditions are expected Friday into the weekend.

