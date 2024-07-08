Mostly sunny but hot today, partly overcast tonight

High pressure will persist through today with a weakening front moving into the area late tonight and Tuesday.

Today will be mostly sunny and hot with highs near 92 degrees, while tonight brings partial overcast skies with a low of 71 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Tuesday will have a 60% chance of rain showers and thunderstorms across a mostly overcast day with highs in the upper 80s. Lows will fall to 71 degrees over a rainy night.

The NWS said remnants of Beryl will track northeast across the region Tuesday night through Wednesday night.

Rain showers continue into Wednesday, leaving cloudy skies and warm temperatures. Highs will be near 82 degrees, while the overnight low will fall around 66 degrees. Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with rain showers possible before 2 a.m.

Thursday will be partly sunny with a high of 80 degrees, followed by a partly cloudy Thursday night with the lows dipping into the mid-60s.

Sunny skies and hot temperatures resume Friday into the weekend.

