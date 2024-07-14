Mostly sunny but very hot and humid today

Tonight will have a chance of on and off rain showers and thunderstorms but otherwise will be partly cloudy. Temperatures will cool slightly overnight, falling around 73 degrees.

Very warm and humid conditions are expected through the first part of the workweek, the NWS said. Drier and cooler conditions will return toward the end of the workweek.

Mostly sunny skies and high humidity in hot conditions are expected Monday, with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms possible after 2 p.m. Highs will rise around 96 degrees.

Monday night will be mostly clear with a low of 76 degrees.

Tuesday brings mostly sunny skies and a chance of showers and storms after 2 p.m. Highs will be around 96 degrees, while lows will fall around 72 degrees overnight. Tuesday night will be cloudy with a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms making a return. Temperatures finally decrease slightly after a hot and humid start to the week, falling into the 80s for the day.

Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with lows around 62 degrees.