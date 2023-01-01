New Year’s Day brings mild and moderate conditions; cooler temps return this week

The overnight brings a possible thunderstorm and 90% chance of rain showers. The overnight low will be 56 degrees.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and rainy with showers striking before 1 p.m. The high will be 66 degrees.

A chance of showers may occur before 1 a.m. from Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Despite the possibility of rain showers, it’ll be mostly cloudy. Temperatures will drop into the mid-40s.

Temperatures drop back to near average by Wednesday night, the NWS said.

Wednesday will also be mostly cloudy and mild as the high will stretch near 50 degrees.

The forecast for Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy and brings a chillier overnight with a low of 33 degrees.

Much cooler temperatures will settle in for the rest of the week.