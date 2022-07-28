One more round of showers, thunderstorms this evening

There will be showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening, mainly south of Interstate 70. Some storms could bring damaging winds and heavy rainfall that could cause outages and flooding, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
After a slight chance of rain in the morning, there will be a break around noon before rain chances start to ramp back up in the afternoon. There will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, with rain likely around midnight.
After midnight, rain and storm chances will gradually fall, for a slight chance of showers by the time the sun rises on Friday.
Highs will be around 88 degrees, then fall to a low around 66 degrees overnight.
On Friday, rain chances will gradually trail off in the early afternoon. Skies will be partly cloudy, with highs around 82 degrees.
Friday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 61 degrees.
Saturday will be partly cloudy during the day and overnight, with highs around 82 degrees and lows around 62 degrees.
