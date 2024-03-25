Partly sunny skies today, large storms moving in tonight

Scattered thunderstorms are expected Tuesday and a few of the storms may be strong to severe Tuesday afternoon into early evening, according to the NWS. It’ll be breezy with wind gusts from 18 to 20 mph, and gusts as high as 30 mph. Highs will be near 64 degrees, while the overnight low will fall around 39 degrees.

Additional rain showers are expected overnight as well.

On Wednesday, it’ll be mostly sunny but moderate with highs in the lower 50s. Mostly clear skies roll in Wednesday night along with freezing temperature around 30 degrees.

Thursday will be sunny with a high of 56 degrees, followed by a mostly clear overnight with a low of 36 degrees.