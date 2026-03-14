Partly sunny with moderate temps today, breezy conditions return Sunday and Monday

Tonight will be mostly overcast with temperatures falling near 42 degrees. Wind conditions pick-up slightly overnight, between 7 to 10 mph and could gust as high as 20 mph.

On Sunday, overcast skies are expected and breezy conditions mark a return. Highs will be near 72 degrees.

The NWS said winds may gust between 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph.

Thunderstorms are possible Sunday night with the potential for strong to severe storms.

Sunday night will remain breezy as well, with winds between 20 to 24 mph and could gust as high as 41 mph.

Breezy conditions are expected Sunday through Monday, with gusts to around 40 mph possible during this time.

Monday will bring a chance of rain before 11 a.m., followed by a chance of snow. Thunder is possible, the NWS said.

Highs will be near 41 degrees.

Conditions will remain very windy, with winds around 22 mph and could gust as high as 40 mph.

Monday night will bring mostly cloudy skies and breezy conditions as lows fall around 18 degrees.

Cold to moderate temperatures remain for Tuesday and Wednesday.