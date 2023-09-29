Dense Fog Advisory this morning; Partly sunny, warm today

There will be patchy fog early today, but otherwise it will be partly sunny with a high near 78 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

There is a Dense Fog Advisory in effect across the area from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m. this morning, issued by the NWS. Visibility in foggy areas is reduced to a quarter-mile or less, and the NWS said drivers should slow down, use headlights and leave plenty of distance ahead of them.

Overnight, it will be mostly clear with lows around 58 degrees.

Starting around 3 a.m., patchy fog will develop again, which will linger through mid-morning on Saturday. Otherwise, Saturday will be mostly sunny and warm, with a high around 80 degrees, and Saturday night will be mostly clear with a low around 57 degrees.

Sunday will be sunny and warm, with a high near 83 degrees. Overnight, it will be clear and cool, with a low around 57 degrees.

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area.

