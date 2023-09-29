Dense Fog Advisory this morning; Partly sunny, warm today

There will be patchy fog early today, but otherwise it will be partly sunny with a high near 78 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

There is a Dense Fog Advisory in effect across the area from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m. this morning, issued by the NWS. Visibility in foggy areas is reduced to a quarter-mile or less, and the NWS said drivers should slow down, use headlights and leave plenty of distance ahead of them.

[12:11 AM] The Dense Fog Advisory has been expanded to cover most of our area. Patchy fog is still expected outside of the advisory area! Use caution if driving. pic.twitter.com/s1IhlAetIr — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) September 29, 2023

Overnight, it will be mostly clear with lows around 58 degrees.

Starting around 3 a.m., patchy fog will develop again, which will linger through mid-morning on Saturday. Otherwise, Saturday will be mostly sunny and warm, with a high around 80 degrees, and Saturday night will be mostly clear with a low around 57 degrees.

Sunday will be sunny and warm, with a high near 83 degrees. Overnight, it will be clear and cool, with a low around 57 degrees.