Log In
Log In
Log In
ePaper
Sign up for our newsletters
Subscriber Benefits
Digital Help Center
Weather
Local
Videos
Best of Dayton
Business
Investigations
Life
Food
Sports
Obituaries
Classifieds
Legal Notices
ePaper
Quick Links
ePaper
Newsletters
Subscriber Benefits
Digital Help Center
News
Military News
Nation & World
Elections
Politics
Ohio News
Education Today
Local
Community Gems
Crime
Mental Health Matters
Daily Law Journal
Greene County News
Local School News
Montgomery County News
Warren County News
More Communities
Traffic
Weather
Business
Investigations
Path Forward
Opinion
HomesPlus
Life
Best of Dayton
Celebrations
In Your Prime
Health
Dayton History
Latest Photos
Videos
Puzzles & Games
Things to Do
Food
Sports
Latest Scores
Tom Archdeacon
Athlete of the Week
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Reds
Cleveland Browns
Dayton Dragons
UD Flyers
High Schools
OSU Buckeyes
WSU Raiders
Obituaries
Classifieds
Find a Job
Cars for Sale
Sponsored Content
Legal Notices
Newspaper Archives
Digital Help Center
News
Local
Obituaries
Weather
Ohio Lottery
NIE Teacher Access
Newspaper Archives
Newsletters
Customer Service
Contact the Dayton Daily News
Our Products
Feedback
FAQs
Digital Help Center
Work Here
Marketplace
Classifieds
Jobs
Cars for Sale
HomesPlus
Advertise
Legal Notices
Follow Us
© 2025 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use
,
Privacy Policy
,
CCPA
, and understand your options regarding
Ad Choices
.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
PHOTOS: Northern Lights visible from Southwest Ohio
1 /
7
The northern lights were visible to the north from Montgomery County Monday, Nov. 11, 2025. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
Cookie Settings