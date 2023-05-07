Rain with thunder today, tonight and Monday

New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible on Monday night, with precipitation and thunderstorms possible before and after 2 a.m.

Tuesday will be partly sunny, with a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. The high of the day will be near 77 degrees and the low temperature will fall around 53 degrees during the nighttime.

A mostly sunny sky strikes Wednesday, with a high near 76 degrees.

Wednesday night will be mostly clear, with a low around 52 degrees.

Warmer conditions settle in midweek with 80 degree temperatures set for Thursday and Friday.