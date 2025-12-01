Several inches of snow expected across southwest Ohio overnight

Butler, Greene and Warren counties are expected to see 2 to 4 inches of snow, while Champaign, Clark, Darke, Miami, Montgomery and Preble counties may see 3 to 5 inches, the NWS said.

[4:00 AM] Here is an animation showing the approximate timing of the heaviest snow expected for tonight. Probabilities shown are for at least 0.5"/hour snowfall rates. The banded snow will be moving fairly quickly, but could be briefly heavy for any one location. pic.twitter.com/hyMmcNFjLg — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) December 1, 2025

On social media, the agency said it expects there to be a quick-moving band of snow passing through largely in the early-morning hours.

Across the area, drivers should expect roads to be slippery, the NWS said, including during the morning commute.

Aside from the snow, the NWS predicted low temperatures the upper 20s overnight, followed by a mostly cloudy Tuesday with highs around 33 degrees.