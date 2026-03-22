Severe weather possible for Sunday night

Storms are expected to develop behind a cold front this afternoon, increasing in coverage in the late afternoon and early evening.

A cold front will move into the region this morning from the north. Storms are expected to develop behind the front this afternoon, increasing in coverage in the late afternoon and early evening. pic.twitter.com/x0IgTAc36y — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) March 22, 2026

Tonight brings a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m., and before midnight.

The initial threat of large hail in individual storms during the late afternoon will evolve into a damaging wind threat in the evening as storms develop into line segments, according to the NWS.

Additional showers are possible between midnight and 1 a.m.

Some of these storms could still produce large hail through the evening.

Lows will fall around 36 degrees.