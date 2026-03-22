Severe weather possible for Sunday night

ajc.com

Weather
By
1 hour ago
X

Today is expected be sunny and unusually warm for the season, with chances of severe weather tonight.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington said it’ll be mostly sunny, with highs near 84 degrees. Some wind gusts between 9 to 15 mph are possible, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Storms are expected to develop behind a cold front this afternoon, increasing in coverage in the late afternoon and early evening.

Tonight brings a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m., and before midnight.

The initial threat of large hail in individual storms during the late afternoon will evolve into a damaging wind threat in the evening as storms develop into line segments, according to the NWS.

Additional showers are possible between midnight and 1 a.m.

Some of these storms could still produce large hail through the evening.

Lows will fall around 36 degrees.

In Other News
1
Slick roads possible this morning with a chance for more snow today
2
Snow showers possible today as cold air returns
3
Weather: A big temperature swing, chance of storms and ... snow is...
4
Mostly overcast tonight with winds picking up slightly, breezy...
5
Strong winds with gusts up to 60 mph subsiding, expected to weaken over...

About the Author

Holly Souther is a reporter for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County as well as other counties. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.