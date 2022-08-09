dayton-daily-news logo
X

Showers, thunderstorms today; Heavy rain, local flooding possible

Landscape in West Mansfield. Photo by Neil Moser

Combined ShapeCaption
Landscape in West Mansfield. Photo by Neil Moser

Weather
By
30 minutes ago

Showers and thunderstorms will develop today ahead of a slow-moving cold front today, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Thunderstorms could produce heavy rain at times, which could result in local flooding.

Rain and thunderstorm chances will dip after night falls, then rise again after midnight to a chance of showers and storms.

Highs will be around 81 degrees today, with lows around 68 degrees.

Tomorrow, there will be a chance of rain and thunderstorms in the morning, but chances will gradually trail off as the day goes on, falling away entirely in the evening. Clouds will also gradually decrease as the day goes on, beginning mostly cloudy but becoming mostly clear by nightfall.

Highs will be around 82 degrees.

It will be a mostly clear night, with lows around 63 degrees.

Thursday will be sunny and warm, with highs around 83 degrees, followed by a mostly clear night with lows around 58 degrees.

In Other News
1
Warm and humid today; Chance for storms tonight
2
Hot and humid; a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms
3
Slow-moving showers, thunderstorms expected through weekend
4
Showers with chance of thunderstorms today; Warm, rainy this weekend
5
Showers, thunderstorms this evening; Damaging winds, heavy rain...

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top