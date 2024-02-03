Skies gradually clear today; dry conditions remain into early next week

Skies will be mostly cloudy through mid-morning before gradually clearing for some afternoon sunshine.

The high for today will be near 48 degrees, which is about 5 degrees above normal for early February, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. It also will stay dry at least through the middle of next week.

Tonight will be mostly clear with an overnight low around 28 degrees.

Sunday will be sunny and warmer with a high near 52 degrees.

Sunday night will be mostly clear with an overnight low again around 28 degrees.

Monday and Tuesday will be sunny with a high in the upper 40s with overnight lows below freezing in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Wednesday will be warmer with mostly sunny skies and a high near 54 degrees. Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 40 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 58 degrees. A chance of showers returns Thursday night, which will be breezy and cloudy with an overnight low around 49 degrees.

Showers are likely Friday, which will be mostly cloudy and breezy with a high near 59 degrees.

