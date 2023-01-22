Snow emergency levels issued for some counties

Greene County: Level 1

Montgomery County: Level 1

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the different emergency classifications mean the following:

Level 1: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and or drifting snow. Roads are also icy and drivers should drive with caution.

Level 2: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and or drifting snow. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roadways. People should bring attention of snow emergencies to their employers if needed.

Level 3: All roadways are closed to non-emergency/essential personnel. No one should be traveling in these conditions unless it is necessary. All employees should contact their employers to see if they should report to work and those traveling upon the roadways could be otherwise prosecuted.

The Winter Weather Advisory is set through 7 p.m. tonight.