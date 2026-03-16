Breaking: Snow showers possible today as cold air returns

Snow showers possible today as cold air returns

Light snow falls on Jan. 18, 2024, in downtown Dayton. Snow showers are possible later during the day and evening on Monday, March 16, 2026. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Light snow falls on Jan. 18, 2024, in downtown Dayton. Snow showers are possible later during the day and evening on Monday, March 16, 2026. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF
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Snow is possible later in the afternoon as cold air moves into the region and causes temperatures to drop.

Some isolated slick spots will be possible and localized heavier snow showers could cause visibility issues in a few places, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Any snow accumulations would be on grassy and elevated surfaces.

Winds will decrease today, but some 30-40 mph gusts are possible through the afternoon.

Daytime highs will be in the upper 30s, but temperatures will fall into the high teens by sunrise tomorrow.

St. Patrick’s Day will cold and mostly cloudy, with highs in the mid-20s.

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