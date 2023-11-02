Sunny and milder today; temps trend higher through rest of week

Skies will be sunny with temperatures trending higher through the rest of the week.

The high for today will be below normal for this time of year, near 50 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

[7:08 PM] Warmer on Thursday, but still colder than normal for this time of year. pic.twitter.com/wWJWhuqeTE — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) November 1, 2023

It will stay dry through Saturday before the threat for showers returns early next week.

Skies will remain mostly clear tonight, which will have an over night low just above freezing, around 33 degrees.

Friday will be mostly sunny and warmer with a high near 57 degrees.

Clouds will filter in Friday night, which will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 42 degrees.

Saturday will be partly sunny with a high near 60 degrees. Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 45 degrees.

It will be partly sunny again for Sunday, which will be warmer with a high near 63 degrees. Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 47 degrees.

Monday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with a high near 66 degrees. There is a chance of showers after 2 p.m., which will continue into the evening hours.