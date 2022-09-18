Sunny and unseasonably warm today; a chance of rain showers and storms tonight

Today will be sunny and warm with a high of 87 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low of 67 degrees. A chance of rain showers and thunderstorm may occur after 2 a.m.
Monday has a chance of precipitation and thunderstorms but otherwise, will be partly sunny. The high of the day will be 84 degrees. A light but varied breeze will accompany.
Mostly clear skies dawn Monday night with a low of 64 degrees.
Tuesday involves a mostly sunny day with unseasonably warm temperatures. The high will be 87 degrees and the low will be 68 degrees.
The overnight settles in with mostly clear and dry conditions.
Wednesday grins bright and sunny with an unexpected high of 93 degrees. The nighttime will see partly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures.
The low will fall around 65 degrees.
About the Author