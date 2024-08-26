Sunny, very hot today; Heat Advisory for Tuesday, Wednesday

The NWS recommends to stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade as often as possible. Check up on the elderly, sick and those without AC. It is also recommended to never leave kids or pets unattended with the heat and to limit strenuous outdoor activities. If you are outdoor, find shade and stay hydrated.

The heat dome over the center of the country will expand just a bit further east. This will cause temperatures to become just a little hotter over the next couple of days. pic.twitter.com/VG6q3OYrcE — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) August 26, 2024

Tuesday brings more sunny skies and hot temperatures with highs rising to 96 degrees. Tuesday night will be mostly clear with lows falling around 75 degrees.

There is a Heat Advisory in effect from noon Tuesday through 8 p.m. on Wednesday issued by the NWS due to high temperatures and humidity creating heat index values near 100 degrees on Tuesday and from 100 to 104 degrees on Wednesday.

The NWS advised to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms and out of the sun, wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing and limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

An Air Quality Alert has been issued for Tuesday in Butler and Warren counties by the Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency. During that time, the agency said it expects the air quality to unhealthy for sensitive groups, such as children, older adults and people with cardiac or pulmonary disease.

To help reduce pollution, the agency said residents can limit the use of gasoline-powered vehicles and appliances, avoid using oil-based paints and stains, never burn leaves or yard trimmings and conserve electricity.

Sunshine beckons on Wednesday, bringing highs around 94 degrees, while Wednesday night sees partly cloudy skies as lows fall around 71 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies occur for Thursday with highs in the mid-90s, followed by a partly cloudy overnight with a low around 72 degrees.