Sunny and warm conditions today; chance of rain and thunderstorms tonight

Monday night will be dry and mostly clear with a low of 54 degrees.

Tuesday will be completely sunny with a high of 75 degrees.

Tuesday night will be partly overcast. Lows will range in the mid-50′s.

Rain showers may occur early Wednesday morning after 8 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy. The high of the day will be 74 degrees.

Additional precipitation is expected late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Overnight will be mostly cloudy with a low of 61 degrees.