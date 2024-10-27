Sunny but mildly warm tonight, clear skies tonight

Cox Arboretum Metro Park is full of fall colors, Tuesday Oct. 24, 2023. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

1 minute ago
Dry conditions will occur through the rest of weekend with warming trends expected to develop midweek before the next chance for rain arrives on Thursday.

Today will be sunny but mildly warm as highs rise near 63 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. No cloudy skies will be in sight tonight as lows fall to 36 degrees.

Monday will be sunny but warm with highs near 70 degrees, followed by a mostly overcast night with lows dropping down into the mid-50s.

The NWS said breezy conditions are expected at times Tuesday through Thursday.

On Tuesday, mostly sunny skies are expected with highs near 80 degrees. Tuesday night will be partly overcast but cool as lows fall around 60 degrees.

Wednesday brings a mostly sunny sky with highs near 80 degrees, followed by a mostly cloudy overnight as lows fall around 64 degrees. There’s a chance of rain showers after 2 a.m.

