Sunny but mildly warm tonight, clear skies tonight

Monday will be sunny but warm with highs near 70 degrees, followed by a mostly overcast night with lows dropping down into the mid-50s.

The NWS said breezy conditions are expected at times Tuesday through Thursday.

On Tuesday, mostly sunny skies are expected with highs near 80 degrees. Tuesday night will be partly overcast but cool as lows fall around 60 degrees.

Wednesday brings a mostly sunny sky with highs near 80 degrees, followed by a mostly cloudy overnight as lows fall around 64 degrees. There’s a chance of rain showers after 2 a.m.