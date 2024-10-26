Sunny, chilly today; partly cloudy, cold overnight

Today will be sunny but chilly, followed by a partly cloudy, cold night, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Highs will be around 62 degrees, falling to lows around 35 degrees overnight.
Sunday’s forecast will be similar to today’s, with sunny skies and highs around 62 degrees.
Sunday night will be clear with lows around 36 degrees.
Monday will be mild with increasing clouds during the day for mostly cloudy skies overnight. Highs will be around 71 degrees.
Monday night will be mostly cloudy and breezy, with lows dipping to around 55 degrees.
About the Author