Sunny, cool, windy today; Wind Advisory in effect

Today will be sunny and windy, with highs around 59 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

There is a Wind Advisory in effect today from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., issued by the NWS, due to sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph and gusts as high as 50 mph. The agency said that gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and could blow down tree limbs that might cause power outages. It also said to use extra caution while driving, especially if you are driving a high-profile vehicle.

Tonight there will be continuing gusty winds, though not as strong as during the day. Cloud cover will dip during the night, though build back up again by dawn on Saturday. Lows will be around 30 degrees.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Highs will be around 36 degrees.

Overnight, it will be partly cloudy with lows around 20 degrees.

Sunday will be sunny, with highs around 36 degrees, followed by a mostly clear night with lows around 24 degrees.

