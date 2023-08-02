Sunny, hot today with chance of rain tomorrow

Weather
By
52 minutes ago
X

Today will be sunny and hot ahead of a chance of rain returning tomorrow, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Highs will be around 87 degrees.

There will be a few more clouds overnight with lows around 65 degrees.

Thursday will be partly sunny, with a slight chance of showers in the morning and a chance of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Chances will dip, but not go away in the evening, with a lingering slight chance of showers throughout the night and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening and the early-morning hours.

Highs on Thursday will be around 83 degrees and lows will be around 68 degrees.

On Friday, there will be slight chance of showers in the morning, with a slight chance of thunderstorms around noon. Otherwise, clouds will gradually decrease for partly cloudy skies overnight.

High temperatures will be around 87 degrees, falling to a low around 65 degrees.

In Other News
1
Sunny, dry, warm through mid-week
2
Sunny skies, sunny days ahead today and this week
3
Sunny skies and warm temps today and Monday
4
Mostly sunny, hot today, partly cloudy overnight
5
Heat advisory in effect for most, chance of showers, storms overnight

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top