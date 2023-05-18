Sunny, warm today; Cloudy, wet tomorrow

Today will be sunny and warm, with a high around 76 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Overnight clouds will increase and there will be a slight chance of showers starting after midnight. Lows will be around 57 degrees.
Friday will be cloudy and wet, with a chance of isolated showers in the morning, joined by a chance of thunderstorms around noon.
Rain will be likely starting in the evening until just after midnight, when rain chances will fall to just a chance of showers for the rest of the night. The chance of storms will also continue through the night before falling away just after sunrise.
Temperatures on Friday will be warmer, with highs around 79 degrees and lows around 54 degrees.
Saturday will be cooler with gradually clearing skies and a slight chance of showers through the morning. Highs will be around 72 degrees.
Saturday night will be clear with a low around 49 degrees.
