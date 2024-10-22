Sunny, warm today; Gusty winds overnight

It will be sunny and warm today and tomorrow before temperatures fall later in the week after a dry cold front moves through the area, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Highs will reach up around 78 degrees today, falling to a low around 57 degrees tonight. There will be gusty winds starting around midnight, with winds as high as 22 mph before dawn on Wednesday.
Wednesday will be sunny and breezy, with highs again reaching up around 78 degrees. Winds will decrease overnight as temperatures tumble to lows around 40 degrees.
Thursday will be sunny, but highs will only rise to around 66 degrees, the NWS said. Thursday night will start mostly clear, though the NWS expects clouds to increase after midnight ahead of chances of rain on Friday. Lows will be around 45 degrees.
