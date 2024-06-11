Sunny, warm today; Rising temperatures expected later this week

Credit: Jim Noelker

Credit: Jim Noelker

Weather
By
19 minutes ago
X

It will be sunny and warm today, with highs around 78 degrees, followed by a partly cloudy night with lows around 55 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Tomorrow, it will be sunny again but warmer, with highs reaching up around 85 degrees. Wednesday night will be mostly clear with lows around 64 degrees.

Temperatures will continue to climb on Thursday, reaching up around 91 degrees under sunny skies. There will be more clouds for Thursday night, with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight as temperatures fall to around 69 degrees.

In Other News
1
Partly sunny but unseasonably cool today; Temps heat up later this week
2
Mostly sunny today with hot temps
3
Mostly cloudy, warm today, tonight
4
Sunny, warm, breezy today
5
Mostly sunny, warm today ahead of cooler, breezy Friday

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top