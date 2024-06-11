Sunny, warm today; Rising temperatures expected later this week

It will be sunny and warm today, with highs around 78 degrees, followed by a partly cloudy night with lows around 55 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Tomorrow, it will be sunny again but warmer, with highs reaching up around 85 degrees. Wednesday night will be mostly clear with lows around 64 degrees.
Temperatures will continue to climb on Thursday, reaching up around 91 degrees under sunny skies. There will be more clouds for Thursday night, with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight as temperatures fall to around 69 degrees.
